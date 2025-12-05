Gujarat CM lays foundation stone for multi-speciality hospital in Unjha

Ahmedabad: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday laid the foundation stone for the upcoming Menaba Rotary Multi-Speciality Hospital in Unjha in Mehsana district, to be built across 10 bighas and designed as a modern, full-service healthcare institution for North Gujarat.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership, Gujarat has witnessed a transformative expansion in both healthcare services and medical education.

“During his tenure as Chief Minister, Gujarat had just 1,175 medical seats. Today, due to his foresight, that number has grown significantly, ensuring that even remote villages now have access to qualified doctors,” he said.

Patel added that the new hospital will emerge as a “modern health sanctuary” for the region. He also honoured the donors who contributed to the project, acknowledging their role in strengthening healthcare access for citizens.

The Chief Minister highlighted key healthcare reforms introduced by the Centre, noting that the Ayushman Bharat scheme has provided Rs 5 lakh of free medical coverage to families. “The state government has added another Rs 5 lakh, giving Gujarat’s citizens a combined health protection cover of Rs 10 lakh,” he said.

He further pointed out that dialysis centres are now operational in every taluka and chemotherapy centres in every district, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for critical treatment.

Cabinet Minister Rishikesh Patel emphasised the importance of skilled medical professionals in healthcare delivery and credited the Prime Minister for the sharp rise in medical seats.

He noted that Gujarat now boasts a strong network of PHCs, CHCs and sub-district hospitals, adding that the new hospital’s strategic location will be vital during road accidents and emergencies.

The upcoming hospital will feature 100,000 sq ft of built-up area and more than 200 beds, including 20 ICU beds and 20 speciality clinics. It will house four operation theatres and specialised departments such as general medicine, neurology and spine care, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, cardiology, oncology and critical care.

Advanced facilities like IVF, NICU-PICU, a chemotherapy unit, and a dedicated labour room for gynaecology will also be part of the hospital. Under 24/7 services, the hospital will offer a pharmacy, laboratory, CT scan, digital X-ray, blood bank and ICU-on-wheels support.

MPs Haribhai Patel, Mayank Nayak and Babubhai Desai shared their congratulatory messages at the event. The ceremony was also attended by Pujya Mahant Jayramgiri Ji Maharaj, several MLAs from the region, Unjha Municipality officials, APMC leaders, district administration, donors, and a large gathering of local residents.