JD-U appreciated World Book of Records’ recognition for Nitish Kumar’s achievement

Patna: After the World Book of Records, London, appreciated Nitish Kumar for taking oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time, leaders of the Janata Dal (United) expressed happiness and pride over the recognition.

JDU’s national working president Sanjay Jha said, “It is a matter of great joy and pride to share that the World Book of Records, London, has recognised the extraordinary milestone achieved by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has taken oath as Chief Minister for the 10th time — a truly rare distinction in India’s democratic journey.”

He added that the organisation’s commendation highlights Nitish Kumar’s unwavering public service, stable governance, and the continued trust of the people of Bihar.

“To lead a state across ten terms is not merely a personal achievement; it stands as a historic moment for Bihar and a testament to its democratic strength,” Jha said.

He further informed that the World Book of Records has expressed its intention to formally include Nitish Kumar’s name in its global listings to honour this unparalleled accomplishment.

“It is a proud moment for Bihar and a tribute to a leader whose steady commitment continues to guide the state’s progress,” Jha added.

JDU MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar also expressed joy over the recognition accorded to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by the World Book of Records, London.

“It is a matter of great joy not only for party workers but for the entire people of Bihar. History remembers only those who work for the welfare of the public. The World Book of Records, London, has written a letter to Nitish Kumar stating that taking the oath as Chief Minister for the 10th time is an unprecedented event in Indian political history. It has also appreciated his work and expressed hope that he will continue to serve the people in the same manner,” Neeraj Kumar said.