Collector reviews arrangements for PM’s visit

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements being made for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to tour the district on October 16.

The Collector instructed all concerned departments to complete the ongoing works on a war footing, ensuring that every aspect of the arrangements meets the highest standards of preparedness and coordination. During her inspection at Ragamayuri Green Hills near Nannur Toll Gate, Dr Siri examined the works related to parking facilities, helipad construction, and the public meeting venue.

She reviewed the layout of 11 identified parking locations, instructing officials to finish ground-leveling, approach roads, barricading, and signage works without delay. The Collector also interacted with officers from the Roads and Buildings Department, directing them to complete the connectivity road to the main venue expeditiously. She emphasised that all arrangements should reflect the importance of the Prime Minister’s visit, leaving no scope for lapses.

Dr Siri further reviewed the sanitation measures, green room arrangements, and security infrastructure being set up for the event. She ordered the installation of CCTV cameras at key points, including the public meeting venue, parking zones, and helipad area, to ensure real-time surveillance and crowd management. Addressing the officials, she said the arrangements should be executed with inter-departmental coordination, keeping public convenience and safety as top priorities. Later, at a meeting held at the Nannur Village Secretariat, the Collector reviewed medical preparedness with the district health authorities.

She instructed that two Basic Life Support ambulances and medical camps be arranged at each of the 11 parking locations.

The Collector directed officials to establish a 10-bed hospital for VIPs and a 20-bed hospital for the public at the main meeting venue.

She also ordered that specialist doctors, emergency response teams, essential medicines, wheelchairs, and stretchers be kept ready at both the helipad and the Orvakal PHC. Dr. Siri reiterated that all departments must work in close coordination to ensure the Prime Minister’s visit is conducted successfully and without any hindrance.