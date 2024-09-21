Collector seeks feedback on welfare schemes

Guntur: District Collector S Nagalakshmi said that the government is implementing the welfare schemes as per the requirement of people. She along with the GMC officials participated in the ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ programme held at Ankamma Nagar in Guntur city on Friday.

She explained to the people the welfare schemes being implemented by the government during the first 100 days.

They pasted stickers relating to the welfare schemes being implemented during the hundred days and distributed pamphlets relating to welfare schemes.

The Collector recalled that the government hiked the social security pensions to Rs 4,000 per month and fulfilled its election promises and abolished the dangerous Land Titling Act. She interacted with the people and took feedback from them on implementation of the welfare schemes.

Locals complained against sanitation and sanitation workers and they complained that silt was not removed from the side drains. She instructed the officials to take steps to collect garbage at the doorsteps of the residents at Ankamma Nagar and remove silt from the drains immediately.