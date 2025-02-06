Collector takes part in ‘Watershed Yatra’

Ongole : Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya participated in the awareness programme held as part of the ‘Watershed Yatra’ in Jangalapalli village of Peda Cherllopalli mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector highlighted the critical importance of judicious water usage and resource protection. The programme was attended by the Watershed Director Shanmukh, local MLA Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimhareddy, Watershed deputy commissioner Sagar Kumar, DWMA PD Joseph Kumar, and other officials. Collector outlined the district administration’s efforts in water conservation over the past two years.

Ugra Narasimhareddy said watershed project is a blessing for drought-affected and western regions of the area.

He urged people to protect trees and move away from superstitious beliefs, emphasising that cutting trees is equivalent to losing a child.

The Watershed Director emphasised the need to conserve every drop of water and make water conservation an integral part of individual lifestyles.

Special Vigilance Officer Bhavani Harsha called upon citizens to focus on groundwater level improvement and act responsibly to prevent water scarcity for future generations.

Collector also distributed appreciation certificates to students who won water conservation competitions and appreciated a street play organised by DWMA that highlighted water conservation strategies.