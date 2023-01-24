Collector wants quality info on Spandana petitions

Eluru: District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh directed the officials to provide clear and quality information on the applications submitted at Spandana. He received Spandana petitions along with District Revenue Officer AVNS Murthy, DRDA PD R Vijaya Raju, ZP CEO R Ravikumar and RDO K Penchala Kishore at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Later, he instructed the officials to maintain quality in giving information regarding the applications submitted by the people. He said that 214 applications have been received at the Spandana.

Gaddam Yesupadam of Pinakadimi village in Pedavegi mandal submitted a petition saying that the residents of the colony are facing a lot of problems as the sewage is coming into their houses.

Madda Bhagya Rao of Peda Kottada village of Kaikaluru mandal has submitted a petition to Fishermen Welfare Society of the village to lease the minor irrigation panchayat tanks in his village for fish farming and fishing.

M Nagaratalu of Ravikampadu village of Kamavarapukota mandal filed an application asking the government to conduct a survey and establish the road as some farmers have encroached leading to the cemetery in their village.