Colleges asked to set up anti-ragging panels

Eluru: District Superintendent of Police K Pratap Shiva Kishore conducted a meeting with the principals and teachers of all colleges and educational institutions in the Eluru urban area at the conference hall of the Eluru Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, SP said that every college should establish an Anti-Ragging Committee. He said that crimes against women and ragging tarnish the reputation of educational institutions.

He stressed the importance of installing CCTV cameras around school premises. In case of any untoward incident, the information captured on CCTV is invaluable for investigations, he said.

The SP highlighted that teaching good behaviour to children from their student days contributes significantly to the nation’s and the region’s progress.

He warned that ignoring wrongdoings could cause great harm to society and urged everyone to work towards eliminating such issues.

Students should be regularly educated about the dangers posed by social media. The police are in the process of developing a programme called ‘Cyber Sonic.’

A Google Form is also being developed to enhance students’ professional skills in combating cybercrimes.

The SP stated that complaint boxes would be installed at every school and college to allow students to report their issues to the police.

He suggested placing ‘No Helmet, No Entry’ signs at every educational institution, ensuring that students without helmets are not allowed.

He said that 90% of road accidents result from riding two-wheelers without helmets, leading to the loss of lives and wearing a helmet could save lives in case of accidents.

The police will take legal action against those involved in eve-teasing at educational institutions.

Eluru DSP Sravan Kumar, SB Inspector Malleshwara Rao, Eluru Two-Town Inspector YV Ramana, Eluru Three-Town Inspector K Srinivasa Rao, and various college representatives and teachers were present.