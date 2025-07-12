Compensation to project oustees within a week

Vizianagaram: District Collector Dr BR Ambedkar directed the officials to ensure that compensation to be paid within a week to the remaining farmers affected by land acquisition for Jindal Steel projects in S Kota mandal. The Collector on Friday reviewed the pending compensation cases in a meeting held at his chamber on Friday with concerned officials.

During the review, officials informed that compensation is pending for only 15 farmers related to approximately 28 acres of assigned land, and payments have already been made recently to three of them. The Collector instructed that the remaining farmers should receive their compensation within the next seven days.

Clarifying the government’s stand, Dr Ambedkar stated that only the compensation decided at the time of land acquisition will be applicable and that there is no scope for enhanced compensation under legal provisions, especially since the delay in accepting compensation was on the part of the farmers themselves.

The Collector also reviewed compensation related to 53 borewells, noting that 28 farmers have already received the due amount. He instructed Jindal representatives to ensure the remaining beneficiaries are paid immediately.

Additionally, the issue of 16 individuals who lost residential plots was discussed. The Collector advised that necessary action be taken as per existing regulations.

Joint Collector Sethu Madhavan also attended the review meeting.