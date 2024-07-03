Conduct TET, Mega DSC without room for criticism: Lokesh

Guntur: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh directed the officials to conduct TET and Mega DSC without any criticism and legal disputes.

He held a review on TET and Mega DSC with the school education commissioner S Suresh Kumar and School Education Secretary Kona Sasidhar at his chambers at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The minister felt that there should be a gap between TET and Mega DSC for the convenience of the candidates. He suggested taking the opinion of the candidates and youth when conducting the Mega DSC. The officials said they will conduct the TET with the same syllabus conducted in February 2024 and made it clear that there is no truth in the social media campaign on the Mega DSC syllabus.

Lokesh directed the officials to take steps to fill the posts in Anantapur, Srikakulam and Nellore after solving the legal disputes relating to the filling of the posts. He said that he will take a decision on the age relaxation in the Mega DSC after discussion. The meeting decided to give fee exemption to the candidates who applied for DSC notification during the YSRCP government.

He directed the officials to prepare an academic calendar and take steps to conduct the examinations within the stipulated time.

He instructed the officials to take steps to feed quality midday meals to the school students and take the opinion of the parents in preparing the menu.