Congress Commemorates 134th Death Anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in Kadapa

The Congress Party honored the legacy of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule during a program held on Thursday at the Kadapa District Congress Party Office, organized by Smt. N. D. Vijayajyoti. The event marked the 134th anniversary of Phule's death, beginning with floral tributes paid to his statue.

In her address, Smt. Vijayajyoti lauded Phule as a pivotal social reformer who championed the rights of the marginalized and fought against caste discrimination and untouchability. She highlighted his significant contributions to women's education and the empowerment of the underprivileged.

"True knowledge stems from education, and without it, moral values cannot thrive. Progress is unattainable without strong moral foundations, and wealth follows development. These achievements are feasible only when marginalized sections of society receive appropriate education," she asserted. "Empowerment is the true essence of quality education."

The event saw the participation of prominent Congress leaders, including Youth Congress state vice-presidents Sushil Kumar, Chinna Kullayappa, Syed Salauddin, Kadiri Prasad Goud, Mamilla Babu, Ghaus Peer, P.D. Sanjay Kantha, Hari Prasad, Gafar, Chandu, Chakri, Srikanth, Pradeep, and others, emphasizing the party's commitment to continuing Phule's vision for a just and equitable society.















