Congress holds candlelight rally alleging electoral fraud by BJP

Kurnool: A massive candlelight rally was organised by Congress leaders and workers in Kurnool on Saturday evening, demanding the resignation of the BJP-led government, which they alleged had come to power through “bogus votes.” The rally, held from the Damodaram Sanjivaiah Bhavan Congress office at Nandyal check-post, witnessed spirited slogans calling for the BJP government to step down.

The protest was led by AICC member, Nandyal Parliamentary DCC President, and Kurnool District In-charge Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav. Speaking on the occasion, Yadav asserted that the sanctity of democracy rests on the right to vote, which is equal for both the poor and the wealthy. He alleged that the BJP had “manipulated the electoral system through fake votes,” thereby corrupting democratic institutions.

He accused the Election Commission of acting like a “guardian of Prime Minister Modi rather than the Constitution,” and turning into a “puppet of the ruling party.”

Yadav went further to describe the EC as functioning like an “Election Chor Commission,” undermining its independent role.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing “Vote Chor Campaign,” Yadav demanded that the Election Commission respond to key questions raised by the Congress leader, including: Why has the digital voter list not been shared? Why were CCTV records destroyed? Why was the voters’ list tampered with? And why are opposition leaders being intimidated? He said the silence of the Commission only proves that it has become an “agent of the BJP.”

Yadav vowed that Congress would take the campaign to every household in the Nandyal Parliamentary constituency, exposing what he termed as “Modi’s vote theft and the EC’s complicity.” Several senior leaders and constituency coordinators participated in the rally, including Don Constituency Coordinator Maddileti Swamy, Srisailam Coordinator Ismail, Nandyal Coordinator Chakali Pullayya, Allagadda Coordinator Baragodla Hussain Basha, Nandikotkur Coordinator Tene Nagaraju, Banaganapalle Coordinator Balu Yadav, Kurnool City President Jilan Basha, Kodumur Coordinator Ananta Ratna Madiga, and women’s district president Dasari Sumitra.

Other district office-bearers, minority leaders, and a large number of Congress activists and supporters were also present.