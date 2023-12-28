Congress party is a boon for the poor, says Chittoor district party president

Chittoor District Congress President Potugari Bhaskar said that the Congress party is a boon for the poor. After hoisting the Congress party flag at the Congress party office in Chittoor district center on the occasion of the 139th foundation day of the Congress party, he said that Congress is the party that freed Indians from the shackles of slavery of the British and drove out the British and gave independence to India.

He said that many Congress leaders have sacrificed their lives and feel lucky to be in such a Congress party.

On this occasion Potugari Bhaskar cut the cake and celebrated. Chittoor Assembly Convenor Puthalapattu Prabhakar, GD Nellore Assembly Convenor Kalikiri Narayana Swamy, District OBC Cell Chairman Ravuri Poorna Chandrasekhar, Coordination Committee Members Govardhan Reddy, Kannan, Dhanalakshmi, Rani Yadav, Chendu Rani, Manikrishna, Subbarayulu, Dhananjay Naidu participated