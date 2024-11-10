Construction workers to hold protest against sand mafia tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram : Under the aegis of the AP Building & Construction Workers Union (affiliated to AITUC), construction workers will hold a large-scale protest on Monday, in front of the Rajahmundry Sub-Collector’s office, demanding action to curb the illegal activities of the sand mafia.

AITUC district vice-president and AP Building & Construction Workers Union district honorary president Tatipaka Madhu announced the protest, urging all labor unions, political parties and public organizations to join in and make it a success.

Flyers promoting the event were distributed on Saturday in areas including Devi Chowk, Mallayya Peta and Korukonda Road.

Madhu highlighted that sand, a naturally available raw material crucial for construction, has become inaccessible, leading to a loss of livelihood for construction workers.

He criticised government officials for failing to fully implement the free sand policy, pointing out a lack of supervision and alleging that those affiliated with the ruling party are illegally exploiting sand resources. He demanded that the government immediately set up sand stock points and take responsibility for sand supply.

Madhu also called for the revival of the Construction Workers Welfare Board and the implementation of welfare schemes through it.

He urged the State government to implement all welfare schemes available to construction workers in Telangana, and requested that the 1% cess collected on building plan approvals be dedicated to the welfare of construction workers.