Container Lorry Overturns in Visakhapatnam, Causing Major Traffic Jam

Visakhapatnam: A container lorry overturned on the national highway at Sheelanagar junction in Visakhapatnam, causing significant disruption to traffic in the area. According to local police, the lorry, which was en route from Port Road to NAD, lost control and overturned at the Sheelanagar junction. Fortunately, a major accident was averted as there were no vehicles on the road at the time of the incident.

The overturned lorry obstructed the roadway, resulting in a traffic jam that extended from Sheelanagar to Visakhapatnam airport, bringing hundreds of vehicles to a standstill. Traffic personnel are currently working to remove the container, employing the assistance of four cranes to clear the obstruction.