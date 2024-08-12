  • Menu
Cordon & search op held in Tirupati, Chandragiri

Police producing seized vehicles before the media in Tirupati on Sunday
Police producing seized vehicles before the media in Tirupati on Sunday

103 vehicles seized

Tirupati: Tirupati and Chandragiri police on Sunday conducted sudden cordon and search operation and seized 103 vehicles without proper documents. They also held counselling to rowdy sheeters and suspected troublemakers and warned them of severe action if they play any mischief.

Under the supervision of Chandragiri DSP, cordon and search began early in the morning in Garudadri Venkatadri apartments in Mallamgunta panchayat and continued till day- break.

During the search operation, 48 vehicles, including one jeep, three cars, four autos and 42 two-wheelers, were seized and shifted to police station as vehicle owners failed to show proper documents. In Tirupati, cordon and search was held in Sundarayya Nagar and Railway Colony and 55 vehicles were seized.

Tirupati DSP Venkata Narayana said the cordon and search operation was to check anti-social and undesirable elements and also keep a watch on troublemakers and council them for better law and order. CIs Thameem Ahmad, Maheswar Reddy and Muralimohan Rao, SIs were present.

