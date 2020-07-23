Coronavirus in Srikakulam: Huge demand for Vitamin-C tablets

Coronavirus in Srikakulam: There has been a huge demand for Vitamin-C tablets across the State and in Srikakulam district as well. In the wake of spread of Covid pandemic across the State, medical experts and nutritionists are suggesting use of Vitamin-C tablets and chewable chocolates.



As a precautionary measure, people have been purchasing Vitamin-C tablets and chewable chocolates. As a result, the demand for the tables has increased significantly. In Srikakulam city limits alone, more than 3,000 strips of Vitamin-C tablets and chewable chocolates have been purchased by the people in a short span. This has also resulted in scarcity of the Vitamin-C tablets in medical shops. As a result, actual Covid patients are facing problems in purchasing the tablets.

For fresh stocks of tablets and chewable chocolates, pharmaceutical companies, wholesale dealers and retailers enhanced the price. Previously each tablet used to cost Rs 2 and a single strip containing 15 tablets used to cost Rs 28 and each tablet cost was Rs 2. Now the price has been increased to Rs 8 to Rs 10 for each tablet and the price varies slightly in different towns across the State. Cost of a strip has been enhanced to Rs 140. Although different alternative tablets are available, people are asking for only the Vitamin-C tablets, says a medical shop owner N Ramesh in Srikakulam city.

"Alternative tablets for Vitamin-C are available in the market with different combinations like Zinc, B-Complex and Multi Vitamin," Assistant Director for Drugs Control wing, Ch Naga Kiran Kumar explained to The Hans India. "To prevent and fight against Covid disease eating of healthy and nutritious food items like eggs, non-vegetarian food lemon, milk, fresh vegetables and leafy vegetables etc is enough and they are best alternatives for Vitamin-C and other diet supplementary elements are available in these items," he said. Chemists and Druggists Srikakulam District Association president Killamsetty Karun Kumar Gupta says, "We are appealing to people not to get panicky and consume Vitamin-C tables as the vitamin is available in in several food items which we are eating regularly."

District Surveillance Officer (DSO) for Covid cases Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao explained to The Hans India that some people were unnecessarily purchasing these tablets for storage purpose and as a precautionary measure.

As such, the Covid patients who take the tablets to improve their immunity levels are facing difficulty procuring them, he said.