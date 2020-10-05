Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 4256 new cases, tally mounts to 7,23,512

Andhra Pradesh sees a steady fall in the number of coronavirus cases from last week. In the latest health bulletin released by the state health department, the state has reported 4256 new cases as on Monday taking the tally to 7,23,512 cases and the death toll has reached to 6019 with 38 new deaths with seven in Krishna, five each in Chittoor and Kadapa, four each in Anantapur and Visakhapatnam, three in East Godavari, two each in Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam and West Godavari and one each in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram respectively.

The recovery rate has also been increased with 7558 new discharges on Monday with a cumulative of 666433 recoveries and on the other hand, 51,060 active cases were reported in the state who are being treated at various coronavirus hospitals. The state has conducted 61,50,351 tests across the state.

As far as district-wise data is concerned, East Godavari has registered the highest number of cases with 853 and rest of the district's data as follows West Godavari 513, Prakasam 666, Chittoor 224, Guntur 444, Nellore 365, Anantapur 271, Srikakulam 157, Krishna 179, Vizianagaram 129, Kadapa 231, Visakhapatnam 138, Kurnool 86 cases respectively.



