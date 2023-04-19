Couple commits suicide after falling under railway track in Kadapa

In a tragic incident, a couple committed suicide within a year of marriage by falling down under the train. According to the police, Saikumar Reddy and Hema Malini of Vijayadurga Colony in Kadapa got married a year ago. Saikumar Reddy used to do business and support his family. In this background, both husband and wife are facing financial problemssince last few days and Hema Malini is 8 months pregnant.

The couple on Tuesday night went near railway track near Kanumalopalli in the suburbs and committed suicide. The Kadapa Railway Police who came to know about the matter reached the place of the incident and inspected it. The police are investigating whether they committed suicide due to Financial problems or are there other reasons.



The bodies were shifted to Kadapa Government General Hospital for post-mortem. The railway police have registered a case and are investigating.