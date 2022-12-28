Couple from Guntur dies in America due to a bomb cyclone

Telugu couple dies in America after being struck in the ice lake. According to the details, Muddana Narayana, a native of Palaparru, Pedanadipadu Mandal of Guntur District, lives in New Jersey with his wife Harita, and two children. The couple who went to take photos on an ice lake while watching the bomb cyclone scenes in New Jersey accidentally met with an accident. While standing on a huge ice cube and taking photos, the ice cube suddenly collapsed. It seems that the couple Muddana Narayana and Haritha fell from the ice and got stuck in the ice lake.



There was no chance for both the couple to escape from this unexpected accident as it was an ice lake and there was a bomb cyclone incessantly. Emergency Disaster Management Teams and Police undertook a rescue operation to save them but to no avail. Haritha's body was found in the rescue operation while they are searching for Narayana's body.



The couple left their two children on the shore to take photos. Fortunately, both of them were on the shore and survived the accident. However, both parents lost their lives in this accident and the children have left orphans, which brought tears to the relatives.