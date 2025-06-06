Court extends custody of Kakani

Nellore: In another development, the court on Thursday issued orders permitting YSR Congress Party district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy for 3 days in police custody.

In its orders, the court has extended the custody of the former minister from 10.30 am on June 6 10.30 to 8 till 5 pm. It also directed the police to conduct enquiry about his alleged cases in the presence of advocates.

It may be recalled that Kakani Govardhan Reddy has been in remand for the past 14 days for his alleged involvement in illegal mining and transportation of Quartz, and hiding explosives, abusing Girijans and other cases.