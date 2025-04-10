Live
- India and UK reaffirm free trade agreement, support supply chains
- Petitions flood special grievance day in Penukonda
- YSRCP leader accused of misusing Rs 8 lakh temple funds
- Job fair in Nandyal today
- Intensify MGNREGS works: Collector Basha
- Nandyal SP Adhiraj enhances night patrol & security measures
- Bhagwan Mahavir's ideals give strength to countless people, says PM Modi
- Library construction taken up in B Ramadurgam
- 'Haven’t slept all night': Archer Rajat Chauhan thrilled as compound archery joins LA 2028 Olympics
- Payyavula stresses timely completion of projects
Court imposes Rs 22.8 lakh penalty in 186 traffic violation cases
To ensure safety on national highways, Chandragiri sub-divisional police and Tirupati traffic police jointly launched an operation against traffic violation, which began on March 1. So far
Tirupati: To ensure safety on national highways, Chandragiri sub-divisional police and Tirupati traffic police jointly launched an operation against traffic violation, which began on March 1. So far, 186 cases involving 912 vehicle riders were filed in the court, which imposed a penalty of Rs 22,80,000, according to Tirupati Traffic DSP Ramakrishnamachari.
The joint operation covered accident-prone areas on Puthalapattu-Naidupeta national highway including Thanapalli cross, RC Puram cross and Vartha cross, where police focussed on traffic rules violation, particularly going on wrong side on national highway.
Ramakrishnamachari urged people to go only on routes permitted and avoid going on wrong side on national highway. He also warned that police will take strict action on vehicle riders going on wrong side and will cancel driving licence, if found out that vehicle riders are repeatedly violating traffic rules.
Chandragiri DSP Bethapudi Prasad, Tirupati Rural CI Chinna Govindu, Tiruchanur CI Sunil Kumar were involved in the operation.