Court imposes Rs 22.8 lakh penalty in 186 traffic violation cases

Tirupati: To ensure safety on national highways, Chandragiri sub-divisional police and Tirupati traffic police jointly launched an operation against traffic violation, which began on March 1. So far, 186 cases involving 912 vehicle riders were filed in the court, which imposed a penalty of Rs 22,80,000, according to Tirupati Traffic DSP Ramakrishnamachari.

The joint operation covered accident-prone areas on Puthalapattu-Naidupeta national highway including Thanapalli cross, RC Puram cross and Vartha cross, where police focussed on traffic rules violation, particularly going on wrong side on national highway.

Ramakrishnamachari urged people to go only on routes permitted and avoid going on wrong side on national highway. He also warned that police will take strict action on vehicle riders going on wrong side and will cancel driving licence, if found out that vehicle riders are repeatedly violating traffic rules.

Chandragiri DSP Bethapudi Prasad, Tirupati Rural CI Chinna Govindu, Tiruchanur CI Sunil Kumar were involved in the operation.