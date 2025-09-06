CPI team visits Turakapalem

Guntur: Amid growing concern over the unexplained deaths in Turakapalem in Guntur district, a CPI team visited the village on Friday to understand the problems faced by the locals. During the visit, CPI State deputy secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao and State executive member Jangala Ajay Kumar stated, “As the villagers have mentioned, contaminated water could be a possible reason for these deaths. Even though the Health Minister has already inspected the situation, no clear cause has emerged yet. The government must treat this issue with the highest priority.”

They also demanded that patients be provided with better medical facilities in government, private, and corporate hospitals, and that families of those, who have died so far, be immediately given compensation of Rs 10 lakh. “It is absurd that while this area supplies water to district water plants, the locals die of contaminated water. Action must be taken against private water companies,” they emphasised.

CPI district secretary Kota Malyadri demanded that authorities immediately provide safe drinking water to the villagers and take strict measures to maintain cleanliness. CPI district deputy secretary Meda Hanumanth Rao, city secretary Akiti Arunkumar, district executive members Puppala Satyanarayana, city deputy secretary Ravula Anjibabu, were present.