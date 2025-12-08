CPM calls for unity against BJP's ‘fascist’ policies

Ongole: CPI (M) state secretary V Srinivasa Rao urged secular and democratic forces to unite against the BJP’s fascist policies during a district-level training session for Prakasam district CPI (M) cadre at Sundaraiah Bhavan here on Sunday.

He criticised the BJP government for using Hindutva ideology to divide people and endanger the nation’s secular fabric. He accused the ruling party of prioritising corporate interests over constitutional values and ignoring public issues while stoking religious sentiments to undermine democratic principles. He alleged that national wealth is being handed to Modi-affiliated corporates while farmers face increased burdens leading to suicides. He warned that reduced agricultural incentives are weakening the rural economy, while labour rights are being systematically eroded.

District leader Punati Anjaneyulu noted the global capitalist crisis and highlighted how socialist nations like China are providing employment opportunities and alternative economic models, attracting global youth toward socialism.

District committee members and party workers attended the training session.