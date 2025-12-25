CPM demands action over police excesses against tribals

Vijayawada: Strongly condemning the alleged police excesses against tribal farmers in Inumuru village, Buttayagudem mandal of Eluru district, CPM demanded immediate action against the responsible officials.

In a memorandum submitted to home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Wednesday, party state secretary V Srinivasa Rao and Central Committee member D Rama Devi alleged that police, along with revenue officials, forcibly destroyed standing crops cultivated by tribal families and assaulted those who protested their actions. The CPM leaders stated that the affected tribal communities have been cultivating this land for several years and are seeking legal protection for their livelihoods. They claimed that the police acted in favour of non-tribal land claimants, resulting in injuries to several tribal men and women, including the elderly.

Further, they demanded stringent action against the police personnel involved, compensation for the affected families, and immediate measures to ensure the protection of tribal land rights in accordance with existing laws.

They also urged the government to prevent police interference in land disputes in Scheduled Areas and to uphold constitutional safeguards meant for tribal communities.

Further, Srinivasa Rao and Rama Devi requested that the home minister to visit the family of K Penchalaiah, who was brutally murdered by the ganja mafia for opposing their activities. They also called for the immediate release of CPM leader Appala Raju and for the revocation of the Prevention of Detention (PD) Act against him, as he is actively participating in the protest against pollution from bulk drug production in Anakapalli district.