CPM demands more RTC depots, bus services in tribal districts

Vijayawada: CPM state committee demanded that the state government immediately increase APSRTC bus depots and bus services in the newly formed tribal districts of Rampachodavaram and Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) to improve connectivity and public transport facilities.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao pointed out the absence of adequate bus depots in key tribal regions such as Rampachodavaram, Chintoor in the Rampachodavaram district, and Araku in the ASR district. He expressed concern that even after the formation of new districts, essential public transport infrastructure had not been strengthened.

He particularly expressed displeasure over the absence of a bus depot in the newly established Polavaram district and urged the government to sanction depots for Rampachodavaram and Chintoor. He also demanded the operation of regular bus services from Chintoor to Bhadrachalam and from Rampachodavaram to Rajamahendravaram.

Referring to the ASR district, Srinivasa Rao noted that there is only one bus depot at the district headquarters, Paderu, and questioned the delay in establishing another depot at Araku. He said additional depots would help tribal farmers transport their produce easily and strengthen the public transport system in agency areas.

The CPM leader observed that due to the lack of sufficient APSRTC bus services, tribals are being forced to depend on private vehicles.

He also alleged that after the introduction of the Stree Shakti scheme, services such as Palle Velugu, Express, and Metro Express buses have declined, and urged the government to restore and expand these services.

Srinivasa Rao asked the state government to ensure equitable development by providing necessary transport infrastructure in tribal and newly formed districts without discrimination.