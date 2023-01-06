CPM leaders burn copies of GO No 1

Guntur: CPM State secretariat committee member Ch Babu Rao demanded the government withdrawal of the GO immediately. If the government fails to do so, he warned that they will take up agitation to mount pressure on the government.

The CPM leaders took out a rally from party office to Sankar Vilas Centre here on Thursday and burnt the copies of the GO.

Addressing the gathering, Babu Rao recalled that when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Opposition leader, he took out padayatra and conducted road shows. He said it is not correct to issue a GO based on Kandukuru and Guntur stampedes.

CPM Guntur district secretary Pasam Rama Rao urged the people to fight against the anti-people policies of the government.

CPM leaders Y Nethaji, M Ravi, SS Chengaiah, N Bhavanarayana, Eemani Appa Rao, B Koteswari, D Venkata Reddy and others participated in the protest.