CPM leader’s murder gets political color

Nellore: The murder of CPM leader and Praja Natyamandali activist Penchalaiah that took place on Friday (November 28) at Padarupalle village of Nellore rural mandal, is acquiring political colours with TDP Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Saturday launching scathing attacks and counter attacks against each other over this.

Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged that a ganja batch, working with TDP in Nellore rural mandal, killed the CPM leader due to local reasons. Sharply reacting to Kakani’s comments, Kotamreddy said the culprits are active functionaries of YSRCP.

MLA Kotamreddy criticised that Kakani was making baseless allegations, who doesn’t know that the culprits belongs to which party since he is busy doing politics in Sarvepalli constituency, but not in rural constituency.

“Immediately after the incident, I went to the house of the CPM leader and condoled family members. Also assured them of all government help,” he added.

Meanwhile, the last rites of Penchalaiah were held in Padarupalle village on Saturday. CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao, district secretary M Ramesh and several leaders paid tributes to Penchalaiah and condoled his family members.

It may be recalled that some unidentified persons attacked CPM leader with lethal weapons killing him on the spot, who, along with his son, returning home in Padarupalle village on Friday.

Police rushed to the village and tried to nab the culprits, who opened fire in the air. A constable was injured in the incident. Police launched manhunt to catch the accused.

It is reportedly said that police have already arrested some persons and search operations are under progress.