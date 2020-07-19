CPM seeks door-to-door Covid tests in Eluru

Eluru: CPM city unit has demanded that the administration conduct door-to-door Covid-19 tests as there is sharp rise in the positive cases in the city.



Addressing the media here on Sunday, the party city secretary, P Kishore expressed concern that almost half of the positive cases out of total cases in the district are being reported from city only. Even though lockdown is in force, the cases are increasing. The door-to-door tests would help in recognising the positive cases at the earliest thereby avoiding surge in cases on a later date as the symptoms are not visible in the early days.

The existing two mobile testing vehicles are insufficient to meet the rush at the testing centres. There is an urgent need for the government to act swiftly to bring the cases under control, he said.