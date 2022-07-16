CRDA to develop Smart Townships in PPP mode

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will develop Jagananna Smart Townships (MIG plots) with public-private partnership for the construction of houses.

APCRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav said MIG layouts will be developed with the government and private partnership to sell plots at lower price than market rate. He addressed a meeting held at CRDA office in Vijayawada city on Saturday with the real estate developers. Vivek Yadav said that Jagananna Smart Townships will be developed as per government guidelines and added that MIG Townships will be developed in APCRDA limits, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts. He said at least 20 acre land is required to develop a layout and CRDA will take steps to get necessary permissions and divide the layout into 200 square yards, 150 square yards plots and act as a mediator. He said the CRDA will release the layout announcement on July 20 and urged the real estate developers to come forward to give their lands for developing JaganannaSmart Townships. .

He sought cooperation of the developers for the success of Jagananna Smart Townships (MIG plots). For acting as a mediator, the CRDA will get 3 per cent on the sale of MIG plots, programme manager will get 1 per cent and private developers will get 96 per cent income.

AP Urban Infrastructure Development Asset Management project manager Siddarth, APCRDA additional commissioner Alim Basha, development promotion manager Venkata Subbaiah, were among those present.