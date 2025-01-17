Create awareness about road safety among public: Collector Ranjith

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha directed the officials to create awareness about road safety among vehicle users, at a meeting held at the Collectorate’s conference hall here on Thursday. He unveiled posters related to National Road Safety Month - 2025.

The Collector emphasised the importance of involving vehicle users, public, and students in road safety awareness campaigns during the observance period from January 16 to February 15. He instructed vehicle users to avoid drunk driving and stressed to wear helmets while riding motorcycles. Highlighting the dangers of rash driving and over speeding, he stressed the need to educate drivers extensively.

Ranjith Basha pointed out the risks of using mobile phones while driving and insisted on raising awareness about it on a large scale. He also highlighted the importance of wearing seat belts while traveling in cars and asked officials to educate public about the same. Further, the officials were also directed to ensure that auto-rickshaws do not carry passengers beyond capacity.

The Collector directed the officials to identify and clear black spots on national and State highways and recommended implementation of appropriate measures to prevent accidents.

Assistant Collector Challa Kalyani, Additional SP (Admin) Hussain Peer, Deputy Transport Commissioner Shantakumari, DRO Venkata Narayanamma, and other officials were present.