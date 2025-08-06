Create awareness among builders

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ketan Garg stated that if builders are given complete awareness about executing construction rules strictly as per the approved plan, no complaints would be registered at the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS).

Holding a review meeting here on Tuesday, the Commissioner directed town planning officials to identify GVMC lands and protect them from encroachments. Building inspectors and planning secretaries must pay close attention to their duties, he added. Planning secretaries should visit their jurisdictions daily, prevent encroachments and unauthorised constructions, and monitor whether construction is continuing as per the approved plan. Ketan Garg further ordered the identification of government and private lands to create parking areas for traffic regulation. Builders must ensure green mats are used for new constructions, and construction debris should not spill on the roads.

Further, the Commissioner enquired about the distribution of pushcarts from the mechanical section to sanitation workers. The Commissioner asked for a list of chicken shops within the zone and instructed that chicken waste should be transported to Kapuluppada dumping yard with GPS-enabled vehicles. Considering the monsoon, Ketan Garg emphasised preventing seasonal diseases by spraying and fogging. He instructed the health officials to focus on controlling stray cattle, dogs, pigs, and to ensure timely cleaning of roads, drains, and garbage heaps.

He directed the horticulture department officials to identify vacant spaces in wards and make new proposals to establish a new park in each ward. Existing parks should be managed by resident welfare associations as per norms, he mentioned.

He instructed the officials to appoint a worker every 500 meters along central medians for maintaining greenery, ensuring timely removal of waste, trimming, and replace lifeless plants with new ones.

GVMC Superintending Engineer Y Krishna Rao, city planner Dhanunjaya Reddy, executive engineers Sridhar, Shantiraju and Sudhakar, deputy executive engineers Seetharama Raju, Annam Naidu, sanitary inspectors, ward secretariat secretaries, and others were present.