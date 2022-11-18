Create awareness among farmers on e-crop booking

Nellore: Chairman of the District Agriculture Advisory Board D Niranjan Reddy said that all benefits mentioned in e-crop booking will be applicable to the farmers if they complete E-KYC and crop booking.

Addressing a meeting in the city on Friday, he directed the agriculture officials to create awareness among farmers in the district on these aspects and complete 100 per cent of the bookings.

Niranjan Reddy said they had arranged the distribution of quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides at all RBKs in the district for the kharif season and appealed to the farmers to utilise Thota Badi and Polam Badi programmes meant for them.

Joint Collector R Kurmanath said the state government was taking all measures to protect MSP for the farmers and asked to complete 100 per cent of E-KYC and E-Crop booking in the district.

All services were routed through RBKs and farmers can approach the government through Sachivalayam if there have any technical problems with getting support under Rythu Bharosa. Senior officials of various departments were present.