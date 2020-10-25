Create awareness among people on duties of police at Kurnool: Trainee IPS

Kurnool: Trainee IPS officer Kommi Pratap Shiva Kishore flagged off 'Run for Unity' from Konda Reddy Fort here on Saturday. Addressing on the occasion, Kishore said that the Run for Unity was organised to highlight the lifestyle of police personnel and their sacrifices.



He said several police personnel have laid down their lives while encountering the terrorists to save mother land. Many of them have also lost lives while on duty to safeguard the law and order in the society.

He further said in the week-long Martyrs Day celebrations, awareness would be created among people on the duties of police personnel and arms and ammunition being used by them.

To mark the Dasara festival, Ayudha puja was performed to the arms and ammunition, vehicles and others on the premises of District Police Office (DPO).

The Run for Unity started from Konda Reddy Fort, passed through Old Control Room, Children's park, Kotha Peta and culminated at District Police Office (DPO). Armed Reserve ASP Radha Krishna, DSP (Traffic) Mahaboob Basha, Armed Reserve DSP Iliyaz Basha, police welfare Dr Sravanthi, II-Town CI Maheshwar Reddy, Reserve Inspectors V S Ramana, Sudhakar, Surendra Reddy and other police personnel participated in the run.

