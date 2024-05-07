Creating Markapuram district will boost development: TDP

Yerragondapalem: The TDP Ongole MP and Yerragondapalem MLA candidates Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and Guduru Erixion Babu observed that the completion of Veligonda projectand making Markapuram a separate district would boost the development prospects for the western part of the Prakasam district.

They conducted the campaign in Pullalacheruvu, Yerragondapalem, Peddaraveedu and Dornala mandals on Monday. They said that the TDP understands the sentiment of the locals. They said that the Veligonda project would be completed soon and the Markapuram district would be carved out as promised by the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP candidates said that the party government would address the drinking water problem as soon as it is formed. They requested the people to give one vote to Erixion Babu for MLA and another vote to Srinivasulu Reddy for MP.

Local TDP leaders Venna Venkatareddy, Duggepudi Chinna Kondareddy, Mettu Srinivas Reddy, Gottam Srinivas Reddy, Gumma Gangaju, Pamula Poluraju, Duggempudi Kondareddy, Tractor Mallareddy and others participated in the campaign.