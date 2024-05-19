Mangatrai Neeraj Unveils "Venus: The Goddess of Emerald" Collection Launched by Actress Raashii Khanna at Lumbini Jewel Mall, Road No.2 Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Mangatrai Neeraj, a name synonymous with timeless elegance and exceptional craftsmanship, proudly unveils its latest collection, "Venus: The Goddess of Emerald." This new collection, designed by Nayan Gupta, represents a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, showcasing the unmatched beauty of emeralds in contemporary designs.

About Mangatrai Neeraj

Mangatrai Neeraj has been a beacon of luxury and sophistication in the jewellery industry for over a century. Renowned for its exquisite designs and impeccable craftsmanship, the brand has consistently delivered premium jewellery that stands the test of time. With a rich heritage that spans generations, Mangatrai Neeraj continues to uphold its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Introducing "Venus: The Goddess of Emerald"





The "Venus: The Goddess of Emerald" collection is a celebration of the vibrant and dynamic spirit of the younger generation. Designed by Nayan Gupta, this all-emerald collection features bold, sophisticated, and modern pieces that are perfect for making a statement. Each piece is meticulously crafted to showcase the natural beauty of emeralds, reflecting the brand's dedication to excellence.



"We are incredibly excited to unveil 'Venus: The Goddess of Emerald,' a collection that embodies both tradition and innovation," said Nayan Gupta. "Our goal was to create pieces that not only capture the timeless allure of emeralds but also resonate with modern aesthetics. We believe this collection will offer something truly special for our customers."

Actress Raashii Khanna, who graced the event with her presence, shared her thoughts on the collection: "I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of this launch. The 'Venus: The Goddess of Emerald' collection is simply breathtaking. Each piece is a work of art, and the craftsmanship is impeccable. I had the privilege of getting a sneak peek, and I've already set my eyes on a particular piece for a special occasion."

The unveiling event, held at Mangatrai Neeraj, Lumbini Jewel Mall, Road no 2 Banjara Hills. who were treated to an exclusive preview of the stunning collection. The event also featured a showcase of Mangatrai Neeraj's rich legacy and its journey of over a century in the jewelry industry.







