Live
- 328 candidates allotted election symbols for 13 LS seats in Punjab, including 169 independents: State chief electoral officer
- Kejriwal enacting 'political drama', mum on Maliwal assault: BJP's Delhi chief Sachdeva
- BJP will win more seats in Uttar Pradesh this time compared to 2014 and 2019 polls: BJP leader Hardik Patel
- Golf: Tvesa’s fine 67 sees her rise in German Masters on Ladies European Tour
- IPL 2024: Prabhsimran, Rossouw guide PBKS to 214/5 against Sunrisers
- Iraqi Shiite militia claims drone attack on Israel
- Musk meets Sri Lankan President in Indonesia, discusses Starlink implementation
- Bengal CM has crossed all limits by maligning saints of iconic institutions: PM Modi
- People of Punjab benefited from Centre's funds: State BJP chief Jakhar
- PMK leader urges Tamil Nadu govt to procure paddy at Rs 3,000 per quintal
Just In
Crowds disrupt Congress-SP rallies in Phulpur-Allahabad
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav could not address their rally in Phulpur as the swelling crowds broke all barricades and climbed onto the stage to meet their leaders.
Phulpur/Prayagraj (UP): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav could not address their rally in Phulpur as the swelling crowds broke all barricades and climbed onto the stage to meet their leaders.
The two leaders were escorted safely out of the rally ground by security personnel.
Similar scenes were witnessed in Prayagraj an hour later when the two leaders arrived to address a rally.
The crowds again broke the barricades and reached up to the stage and Akhilesh and Rahul could address them briefly due to the commotion.
Akhilesh reiterated his PDA (Pichda, Dalit and Alpasankhyak) factor while Rahul Gandhi spoke of the Congress manifesto that promises Rs one lakh to every woman in a BPL household and a better deal for farmers.
The INDIA candidate in Phulpur is Amarnath Maurya of SP while in Allahabad, the INDIA candidate is Ujjawal Raman Singh of Congress.
Both Allahabad and Phulpur will go to polls on May 25 in the sixth phase.