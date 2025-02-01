Live
- Basavatarakam hosp introduces 4th gen robotic surgery system
- CM lays foundation stone for OGH; Damodar reassures residents
- Union Budget: Key highlights and importance
- Top 5 Netflix Releases to Watch in February 2025 for Thrills, Drama, and Entertainment
- Major scam found in TTD’s ‘Lost and Found Goods’ section
- Balancing work and well-being
- Ex CID chief Sanjay’s suspension extended up to May 31
- TTD chairman inspects four Mada streets
- Personalised learning for students: A path to academic success
- A reticent homemaker turns into a successful farmer!
Just In
CREDAI diary mine of info on construction
CREDAI Vijayawada chapter president Dasari Rambabu along with Secretary Varada Sridhar, released the CREDAI diary here on Friday.
Vijayawada: CREDAI Vijayawada chapter president Dasari Rambabu along with Secretary Varada Sridhar, released the CREDAI diary here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, Rambabu said the diary brought out by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) contains a wealth of information on the construction sector.
He said that the 2025 diary was brought out in connection with the silver jubilee celebrations of CREDAI. He described the diary as an encyclopaedia of the construction sector which include government orders regarding the construction sector, information on the GST and the others in detail.
CREDAI AP president YV Ramana Rao, CREDAI Vijayawada chapter treasurer Tummala Vamsikrishna, vice-president K Raghuram, joint secretaries GS Sairam, B Kesava Chandra and B Pavan Kumar, CREDAI former president K Rajendra and others participated.