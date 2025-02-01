CREDAI diary mine of info on construction

Vijayawada: CREDAI Vijayawada chapter president Dasari Rambabu along with Secretary Varada Sridhar, released the CREDAI diary here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rambabu said the diary brought out by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) contains a wealth of information on the construction sector.

He said that the 2025 diary was brought out in connection with the silver jubilee celebrations of CREDAI. He described the diary as an encyclopaedia of the construction sector which include government orders regarding the construction sector, information on the GST and the others in detail.

CREDAI AP president YV Ramana Rao, CREDAI Vijayawada chapter treasurer Tummala Vamsikrishna, vice-president K Raghuram, joint secretaries GS Sairam, B Kesava Chandra and B Pavan Kumar, CREDAI former president K Rajendra and others participated.