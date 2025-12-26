Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh is fast emerging as the nation’s leading digital hub

Lucknow, December 26 - Uttar Pradesh is swiftly emerging as a prominent IT and digital hub in the country. The impact of progressive policies and a strong governance framework under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now clearly visible on the ground. The state is witnessing a steady expansion of IT companies, leading to new avenues for employment, investment, and technological innovation. At present, around 400 IT companies are registered in Uttar Pradesh under the Software Technology Parks of India.

The state’s IT ecosystem comprises startups, mid-sized firms, and leading global companies working across domains such as software development, IT-enabled services (ITES), cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

IT expert Pradeep Yadav notes that the Chief Minister’s clear vision for promoting the technology sector has significantly enhanced Uttar Pradesh’s attractiveness for IT companies.

Noida and Greater Noida have emerged as the state’s largest IT hubs, particularly in data centers and advanced technology-driven services. At the same time, cities like Kanpur and Varanasi are rapidly developing as new digital centers, ensuring balanced regional growth. STPI-registered units are playing a vital role in boosting IT exports, and experts project that their number will cross 500 by 2026.

Global technology leaders such as Microsoft, TCS, HCL, Wipro, Infosys, Paytm, and Adobe have established a strong presence in the state. In addition, nearly 90 Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are operational, offering research-led and high-end services.

This expanding ecosystem is opening global-level career opportunities for the youth of Uttar Pradesh, supported by government-led skill development initiatives that provide focused technical training.