Students of Parishadiya Vidyalaya take on engineering students at Techfest 2025

Sambhal, December 26 - The impact of the Yogi Adityanath government’s policy of quality education, STEM-based innovation, and a vision of equal opportunity is now clearly visible on the national stage.

Children studying in government schools of Sambhal, coming from a Parishadiya background, have achieved a milestone that was earlier considered limited to students of large and prestigious educational institutions. These students participated in Techfest 2025 at IIT Bombay and presented a powerful example of technical excellence.

Trained by the Seva Nyay Utthan Foundation, students from Sambhal district showcased their capabilities at Techfest 2025, one of Asia’s most prestigious science and technology festivals. They participated in complex robotics competitions such as CosmoClench and Mesmerize.

Students from classes 4 to 9 directly challenged more than 250 teams of BTech students from across the country. Impressed by their technical skills and innovative abilities, IIT Bombay specially commended these students for technical excellence and honored them with certificates of excellence.

This achievement has proved that students from Parishadiya Vidyalaya are equally capable of demonstrating their talent on high-level technical platforms.

Despite limited resources, these children displayed remarkable proficiency in complex fields like robotics and put up strong competition before students with engineering backgrounds.

The success clearly reflects the role of educational reforms under the Yogi Adityanath government. Special focus on STEM education, equality of opportunities, and administrative support at the grassroots level enabled these students to reach the national platform.

Under the guidance of District Magistrate Dr Rajendra Painsiya, 11 selected meritorious students, including girls, divyang students, and those from economically weaker sections, traveled to Mumbai along with their teachers. Basic Education Officer Alka Sharma stated, these students had earlier also been honored at IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur. Now, by receiving recognition in two robotics competitions at IIT Bombay, Sambhal has added a new chapter in the fields of education and technological innovation.

This achievement demonstrates that under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the state’s education policy is successfully providing national recognition to rural talent.