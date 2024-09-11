Live
Just In
CREDAI donates Rs.10L to CM’s Relief Fund
Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) has come forward to generously donate Rs.10 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The contribution was made with the support of all the city chapters of CREDAI across Andhra Pradesh and aimed at supporting the relief efforts taken for the flood victims in Vijayawada.
The recent floods which wreaked havoc in Vijayawada, caused major damage to homes, infrastructure and livelihoods. In response to the crisis, the Visakhapatnam chapter of CREDAI contributed to the disaster relief measure.
“The severity of the situation in Vijayawada requires immediate and substantial support. As a responsible organisation, we volunteered to contribute to the relief efforts,” said KSRK Raju, chairman of the CREDAI
The organisation contribution underscores the importance of collective efforts in extending support to flood victims in times of need.