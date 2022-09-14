Cultivate vegetables using organic farming techniques: EO

Tirumala: Aiming for a "Disease-free" society, the TTD is promoting organic natural farming, said TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.

A meeting with organic farmers hailing from the districts of Rayalaseema was held at Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the EO called on the organic peasants to concentrate on cultivating vegetables through natural farming techniques.

"Last year we commenced preparing Naivedyam for Sri Venkateswara Swamy using organic products and 'Govinduniki Go Adharita Naivedyam' became so popular within no time. Similarly, we want to extend the same in preparation of Anna Prasadams that are being served to tens of thousands of pilgrims visiting Tirumala everyday," he maintained.

Adding further he said, "To establish a "Disease-free" society we should aim for providing the multitude of visiting pilgrims, tasty and hygienic food prepared out of natural farming ingredients and vegetables which is possible only with the co-operation of organic farmers. I urge you to concentrate more and grow vegetables using natural farming techniques. We tie-up our vegetable donors with each one of you to purchase your produce at a reliable price," he said.

The EO said that organic farmers should be enlisted. First preference will be given to the natural farmers hailing from Tirupati and Chittoor districts keeping in view their proximity as it will be convenient for our transportation as well as storage needs. Based on our daily requirement of vegetables we will slowly involve other nearby districts like Annamayya, Kadapa, Nellore etc. also in a phased manner," he observed. Earlier, the men and women farmers hailing from Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya and Kurnool revealed their experience in the field of organic natural farming and thanked the TTD EO for giving them an opportunity to be a part in the divine mission thereby giving boost to natural farming.

They assured to meet the Annaprasadam requirements of TTD by

cultivating organic vegetables in more extent of their farm lands. Annaprasadam Dy EO Selvam, catering special officer GLN Sastry and organic farmers hailing from the districts of Rayalaseema were present.