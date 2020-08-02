Curfew on 3rd consecutive Sunday in East Godavari district

Rajamahendravaram: On the consecutive third Sunday also curfew was imposed in the city along with other partsof the district for 24 hours from Sunday 6AM to Monday 6AM to reduce the increasing Coronacases in the district as well as in the city.



On Sunday the positive and active cases in the district were 930, discharges 205 and home

isolations were 208 and in Rajamahendravaram the number of cases were 210. The medical shops,grocery shops, milk shops, temples, roadside petty shops, mobile tiffin carts were opened at6AM and closed by 9AM.The vehicle movement was also stopped and RTC suspended its day time bus operations and someprivate hospitals were also closed because of curfew. Police patrolling was intensified to implement the curfew effectively and imposed fines on the vehicle riders who came on to the roads.

There was no activity like every year relating to Rakhi festival scheduled to be held on Mondayand many organizations cancelled the fest due to curfew.

The curfew will be continued on everySunday,until there will be fall in Corona cases.