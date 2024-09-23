Customs, Central GST staff donate to flood relief fund

Vijayawada: Officers and staff of Customs Preventive Vijayawada Commissionerate and Central GST Guntur Commissionerate have donated blankets, sarees, sanitary materials, soaps and other material to the Budameru flood victims in Vijayawada.

The staff and officials have sent the materials worth Rs 12 lakh to Vijayawada office and packed into small kits. Around 1400 kits were distributed to the flood victims. The boxes contain blankets, sarees, mosquito nets, coils, bath and dish washing soaps, tooth pastes, brushes, sanitary pads and floor cleaners. Commissioner of Central GST Guntur and Vijayawada Customs Sadhu Narasimha Reddy on Sunday flagged off 4 vehicles containing relief kits at Customs Vijayawada Office, Autonagar. The kits were distributed to poor families in YSR Colony, Kandrika, Vambay Colony and Rajiv Nagar.

The flood relief distribution programme was taken up under Swachh Bharat programme and many senior officers including Prashant Kakarla, Additional commissioner, B Lakshmi Narayana, Joint commissioner and Assistant commissioners B Ravi Kumar, Nagaraju, Seetarama Raju and other officials and staff participated in the donation campaign.