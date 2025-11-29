Cyclone Ditwah set to hit Andhra coasts tomorrow

Vijayawada/ Chennai: The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that Cyclone Ditwah, currently over coastal Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal, is moving slowly north-northwestwards at 4 kmph.

As of 1130 hrs IST on November 28, 2025, it's centred near latitude 8.4N and longitude 81.0E, approximately 30 km southwest of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, and 310 km south-southeast of Karaikal, India.

The storm is expected to continue its north-northwestward trajectory, reaching the southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30, 2025.

The Met department said in a post on X, 'It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across Sri Lanka coast & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of 30th November.' The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over coastal Sri Lanka and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with the speed of 4 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 28th November 2025 over the same region, near latitude 8.4N and longitude 81.0E, about 30 km southwest of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 110 km northwest of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 310 km south-southeast of Karaikal (India), 420 km south-southeast of Puducherry (India) and 520 km south of Chennai (India).