Dalits allege land grab by ex YSRCP MLA’s associates

Kurnool: Dalit-owned patta lands in survey no. 70/R1 on the outskirts of Joharapuram village are allegedly encroached by close associates of former YSRCP MLA Hafeez Khan. Despite having valid patta passbooks, revenue records, and High Court orders in their favour, the rightful owners are reportedly denied access to their land.

According to victims, Chinna Babu, Sridevi and Akbar Ali, who are said to be key aides of the former MLA, have illegally occupied the land with the backing of local revenue officials. The encroachers have allegedly threatened to kill the legitimate landowners if they attempt to reclaim their property.

Instead of protecting the land rights of the poor, revenue officials have allegedly supported these illegal activities. Former Joharapuram VRO N Maheshwar Reddy, Kurnool urban mandal surveyor Vijay Kumar, RI Srinivasulu Reddy, division surveyor Subba Reddy, and Joharapuram VRA Maheshwari are among the officials accused of facilitating this land grab.

Reports suggest that in 2013, these officials fraudulently issued fake possession certificates with backdated approvals to facilitate land grab. Despite previous complaints to the district Collector, Joint Collector, and district revenue officer, no action was taken.

Shockingly, until 2024, the land in question had no settlements. However, around 100 huts were recently set up, and possession certificates were allegedly issued for them. It is claimed that each fake certificate was sold for Rs 1.5 lakh and that an additional Rs 20,000 was extracted from individuals to provide ‘genuine’ certificates.Furthermore, there are allegations that the signature of the then-Tahsildar Tippaiah Naik was forged to legitimise these fake documents.

Adding another layer to the controversy, YSRCP leaders were accused of misusing communist flags to justify their land encroachment activities. Despite multiple complaints, no legal action has been taken against these land grabbers and corrupt revenue officials.

This has raised concerns among Dalit landowners, who questioned whether the government truly protect Dalit lands? If protection isn’t guaranteed, why issue pattas? Are valuable lands meant only for powerful?

Some of the victims – Kambhagiri, Chennaiah, Mala Ramanjaneya and Mala Tulasi - have appealed to government authorities for justice. They demand cancellation of all fake possession certificates, removal of illegal settlers, and strict legal action against corrupt revenue officials and political figures involved in the encroachment.