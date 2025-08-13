Dasari Srinivasulu appointed HDPT Chairman

Tirupati: Former Indian Administrative Service officer and BJP leader Dasari Srinivasulu was appointed Chairman of the Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust (HDPT) by the State government on Tuesday.

The State government has appointed Chairmen for 31 corporations in the State in the latest list. A retired Principal Secretary in the Andhra Pradesh government, Srinivasulu earlier headed key departments including Cooperation & Agriculture, Revenue, and Industry & Commerce.

He has also served as Chairman of the Samarasatha Seva Foundation, actively working for the promotion of Hindu Dharma. An MSc Physics graduate from Sri Venkateswara University, Srinivasulu joined the BJP after his superannuation and twice sought the party ticket to contest from the Tirupati Lok Sabha reserved constituency, though unsuccessfully. He has been residing in Tirupati for the past two years, and his latest appointment comes from the BJP quota.