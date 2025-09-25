DC urges to public to make Sathya Sai a ‘green district’

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad has appealed to every citizen to plant saplings and take responsibility of their protection in order to transform Sri Sathya Sai into a ‘green district’.

On Wednesday, he participated in ‘one crore plantation drive’ programme, organised by District Water Management Agency under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) at Janaki Ramayya Colony in Kottacheruvu mandal. He planted saplings and emphasised that citizens must not only plant but also adopt and nurture them until they grow into trees.

Before beginning the plantation drive, the Collector offered floral tributes to the portrait of Bhagavan Sri Sathya Sai. The drive was formally inaugurated by planting saplings on the land owned by an elderly woman, Venkata Laxmamma. The site was also named ‘Venkata Laxmamma Thota’ in her honor.

Collector Shyam Prasad reiterated his call to replace bouquets with saplings at official and public events, promoting the slogan ‘Bouquets No – Saplings Yes’. He stressed that collective effort is key to achieving the goal of a green and sustainable district.

Social Forestry DFO Srinivasulu, DWMA in-charge PD Srilakshmi, APD Jyothi, ZP Deputy CEO J Venkata Subbaiah, MPDO Nataraj, Plantation Manager Venkappa, and other officials participated in the programme.