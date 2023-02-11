DCI records highest ever Q3 turnover

Visakhapatnam: Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) recorded the highest ever Q3 turnover of Rs 372.30 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

Sharing details of the same, the DCI officials mentioned on Friday that it was the highest Q3 turnover the DCI had ever made since its inception.

Clocking a profit of Rs 13.84 crore, the DCI reported a turnaround performance in the third quarter for the financial year 2022-23, while the earnings per share (EPS) is at Rs 4.94.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) for the third quarter is Rs 62.08 crore as against Rs 45.15 crore for the same quarter recorded last year.

Despite fuel prices continuing to remain high in recent times, the DCI has clocked record performance.

Chairman of Dredging Corporation of India and Visakhapatnam Port Authority K Rama Mohana Rao and MD and CEO, Additional Charge, DCIL Captain S Divakar lauded the team for the achievement.

The company is committed to maintaining the upward trend and continue to show improvement in the performance which is aiming at a record high ever turnover of Rs 1,000 crore for the financial year.