Demand for rooftop solar plants rises significantly

Visakhapatnam: Following an encouraging demand for rooftop solar power units for domestic consumption, the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) achieved a target of installing 15,000 solar units under its jurisdiction.

Thanks to its continuous awareness drives, the demand for the rooftop solar plants has increased in a drastic manner over the months.

Sharing details, APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Prudhvi Tej Immadi informed that a new record has been set by installing 10,000 rooftop solar plants for residential households between 2024 to 2025 April under the company’s jurisdiction. “Interestingly, 5,000 units were installed in just two months of time,” the APEPDCL CMD mentioned.

The APEPDCL is receiving an overwhelming response from domestic consumers for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijili Yojana that provides subsidy based grid-connected rooftop solar plants.

By the end of June this year, Prudhvi Tej Immadi informed that 15,120 rooftop solar plants with a capacity of 50,002 kilowatts have been installed for household consumers and they benefited to the tune of Rs 115 crore in the form of a subsidy.

Due to the presence of a number of apartmentcomplexes, it is not possible to set up individual solar plants for them. However, if the consumer has another individual house within the same division, the facility could be provided by setting up a rooftop solar plant, exporting the renewable energy generated from there to the EPDCL grid through a virtual net metering method and it could also be used in the apartment house.

According to the recent data, consumers are showing interest in availing virtual net metering systems introduced recently.

With increased power bills, the system gains popularity as it offers an opportunity to consume enough energy for the house for 20 years.

Solar plants with a capacity of 5,054 kilowatts were installed for 1,650 consumers in Srikakulam district, solar plants with a capacity of 4,845-kW installed in 1,549 houses in Vizianagaram, 7,511 kW for 2,056 residences set up in Visakhapatnam, 3,827-kW for 1,239 individuals in Anakapalli, 5,815 kW for 1,676 people in Kakinada, 5,818 kW for 1,716 houses in East Godavari, 5,898 kW for 1,794 houses in West Godavari, and 7,298 kW for 2,199 people in Eluru availed the facility and are connected to the grid.

Highlighting the advantages of the rooftop solar plants, the APEPDCL officials appealed to the consumers to avail the opportunity so that they could reduce their electricity bills. Consumers who want to set up a solar rooftop plant with a capacity of one kilowatt should have at least 100 square feet of space over the roof.

Explaining further, APEPDCL CMD stated that a subsidy of Rs 30,000 is provided to those who install a solar plant with a capacity of one kilowatt, Rs.60,000 for 2 kilowatts, and a maximum of Rs.78,000 for 3 kilowatts. BCs will get an additional benefit of Rs.20,000 as subsidy.

A house with a capacity of 3 kilowatts will generate at least 360 units per month. This can be catered to household needs and the generated power allows the resident to earn an additional income by selling it to the power distribution company, the CMD encouraged.

To avail the scheme, consumers can apply through the PM Surya Ghar scheme portal and set up solar rooftop plants from any of the 347 vendors empanelled with it. The APECDCL CMD clarified that there is no need to pay any fee for the application or for the net meter and consumers can contact the toll free number 1912 for more details.