Depute special officers to resolve land disputes: Deputy CM K Narayanaswamy

Chittoor: Several SC, ST beneficiaries of Karvetinagar in G D Nellore Assembly Constituency are facing a lot of miseries to cultivate their lands due to certain technical reasons, stated Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy.

Narayana Swamy on Wednesday visited Rajagunta SC colony, Karvetinagar along with District Collector N B Gupta, Revenue Divisional Officer Renuka and others to resolve the long pending issues of SC,STs particularly in respect of the alleged encroachment of forest lands by the Dalits. Speaking on the occasion, he made it clear that encroachment of forest lands would be treated as serious crime punishable under respective sections.

"During the last 70 years, the controversy of enjoying the forest lands by the SC, STs at various remote areas is still there unsolved. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will send a detailed report to the Central government for approval of alienating certain forest lands. The State government will equally transfer state government lands to forest department if consented mutually," he stated. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy has already decided to distribute 30 lakh house sites to poor, in which lion's share would be made for the dalits. He instructed the District Collector to pay a special attention for resolving the long pending litigations of the SC,STs by deputing special officers.

District Collector assured that he would submit a comprehensive report to the state government with regarding the forest lands involvement.